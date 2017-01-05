Home
LIVE from CES in Las Vegas
Posted on
January 5, 2017
Headlines
Toyota to Trump: Mexico plant won’t cause US job losses
Trump’s debt spread across 150 companies, Wall Street Journal says
Dan Coats picked to be director of national intelligence
Chris Berman stepping away from being face of ESPN’s NFL coverage
Paul Ryan: GOP will defund Planned Parenthood
Family reveals American vanished in Afghanistan two years ago
Who is Julian Assange?
Indiana mayor Buttigieg enters DNC chair race
Dylann Roof protests ‘excessive’ testimony about victims
Why so many people hate Obamacare
Military welcomes first women infantry Marines
Republicans don’t agree on Obamacare replacement timing
Mortgage rates kick off new year with a drop
