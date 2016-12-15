Mannheim Steamroller: An American Christmas

Mannheim Steamroller’s An American Christmas is a highly produced program, comprised of the stories and legends surrounding the holiday, all keyed to today’s popular and traditional Christmas music.

While Mannheim Steamroller Music is prominently used, you will also find the top music and new adds for the holiday. It’s hosted by Mannheim Steamroller’s Founder and Director, Chip Davis. WTMA-AM will air Mannheim Steamroller’s An American Christmas from 7pm Christmas Eve to 7pm Christmas Day.

