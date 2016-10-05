Hurricane Matthew Updates

LATEST TRACKING (via wcbd)





If you are in the Lowcountry, here is what you need to know about evacuating if the order is called according to the Charleston County 2016 Hurricane Preparedness Guide:

EVACUATION INFO:

At a news conference on Tuesday, October 4, Governor Haley said in addition to school districts, county offices in Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Berkeley, Beaufort, Calhoun, Charleston, Clarendon, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Hampton, Horry, Jasper, Lexington, Marlboro, Marion, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties will close as well.

The governor is asking residents to evacuate 100 miles away from the coast. Haley reiterated there is no longer voluntary or mandatory evacuations, only evacuations.

Residents in the following evacuation zones should make preparations for a potential evacuation beginning at 3 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, October 5, 2016:

Calhoun

Charleston

Clarendon

Colleton

Darlington

Dillon

Dorchester

Florence

Georgetown

Hampton

Horry

Jasper

Lee

Lexintgton

Marion

Marlboro

Orangeburg

Richland

Sumter

Williamsburg

Charleston Southern University Charleston Southern University is closing at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Sports events, campus activities, The President’s Own Marine Corp Band concert, and campus visits are canceled. Residential students must make plans to leave campus by noon Wednesday.

The College of Charleston will cancel all classes and activities beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday until further notice.

Colleton County School District: Schools and offices will be closed Wednesday through Friday

Dorchester School Districts 2 and 4 have confirmed they will be closed the remainder of the week

Hurricanes can be dangerous killers. Learning the hurricane warning messages and planning ahead can reduce the chances of injury or major property damage.

BEFORE Plan an evacuation route. Contact the local emergency management office or American Red Cross chapter, and ask for the community hurricane preparedness plan. This plan should include information on the safest evacuation routes and nearby shelters.

Learn safe routes inland. Be ready to drive 20 to 50 miles inland to locate a safe place.

Have disaster supplies on hand.

Flashlight and extra batteries

Portable, battery-operated radio and extra batteries

First aid kit and manual

Emergency food and water

Nonelectric can opener

Essential medicines

Cash and credit cards

Sturdy shoesPets may not be allowed into emergency shelters for health and space reasons. Contact your local humane society for information on local animal shelters.Teach children how and when to call 9-1-1, police, or fire department and which radio station to tune to for emergency information.Trim back dead or weak branches from trees.Develop an emergency communication plan.Ask an out-of-state relative or friend to serve as the “family contact.” After a disaster, it’s often easier to call long distance. Make sure everyone in the family knows the name, address, and phone number of the contact person.A hurricane watch is issued when there is a threat of hurricane conditions within 24-36 hours. A hurricane warning is issued when hurricane conditions (winds of 74 miles per hour or greater, or dangerously high water and rough seas) are expected in 24 hours or less.

DURING A HURRICANE WATCH

Hurricane Watches and Warnings

In case family members are separated from one another during a disaster (a real possibility during the day when adults are at work and children are at school), have a plan for getting back together.

Check into flood insurance. You can find out about the National Flood Insurance Program through your local insurance agent or emergency management office. There is normally a 30-day waiting period before a new policy becomes effective. Homeowners polices do not cover damage from the flooding that accompanies a hurricane.

Protect your windows. Permanent shutters are the best protection. A lower-cost approach is to put up plywood panels. Use 1/2 inch plywood–marine plywood is best–cut to fit each window. Remember to mark which board fits which window. Pre-drill holes every 18 inches for screws. Do this long before the storm.

Make sure that all family members know how to respond after a hurricane. Teach family members how and when to turn off gas, electricity, and water.

Make arrangements for pets.

Listen to a battery-operated radio or television for hurricane progress reports.

Check emergency supplies.

Fuel car.

Bring in outdoor objects such as lawn furniture, toys, and garden tools and anchor objects that cannot be brought inside.

Secure buildings by closing and boarding up windows. Remove outside antennas.

Turn refrigerator and freezer to coldest settings. Open only when absolutely necessary and close quickly.

Store drinking water in clean bathtubs, jugs, bottles, and cooking utensils.

Review evacuation plan.

Moor boat securely or move it to a designated safe place. Use rope or chain to secure boat to trailer. Use tiedowns to anchor trailer to the ground or house.

DURING A HURRICANE WARNING

Listen constantly to a battery-operated radio or television for official instructions.

If in a mobile home, check tiedowns and evacuate immediately.

Store valuables and personal papers in a waterpro of container on the highest level of your home.

Avoid elevators.

If at home:

Stay inside, away from windows, skylights, and glass doors.

Keep a supply of flashlights and extra batteries handy. Avoid open flames, such as candles and kerosene lamps, as a source of light.

If power is lost, turn off major appliances to reduce power “surge” when electricity is restored.

If officials indicate evacuation is necessary: