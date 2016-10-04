Post Hurricane Matthew

POLICE, FIRE, EMS EMERGENCIES 911
CITIZEN INFORMATION LINE
- CHARLESTON 843-746-3900
- BERKELEY 843-719-4800
- DORCHESTER 843-832-0393
BERKELEY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE 843-719-4412
BERKELEY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 843-719-4166
CHARLESTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE 843-743-7200
CHARLESTON EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 843-746-3800
COLLETON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE 843-549-2211
COLLETON EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 843-549-5632
DORCHESTER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE 843-832-0300
DORCHESTER EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 843-832-0341
GEORGETOWN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE 843-546-5102
GEORGETOWN EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 843-545-3273
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE 843-335-6381
WILLIAMSBURG EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 843-354-9330
RED CROSS 843-764-2323
SC HIGHWAY PATROL 803-896-7920
1250 WTMA NEWS LINE 843-556-1250
WCBD NEWS 2 NEWS LINE 843-216-4875
WCBD NEWS 2 TOLL FREE NEWS LINE 800-551-9223
WCBD NEWS 2 WEATHER HOTLINE 843-216-4933
BERKELEY ELECTRIC COOP 843-761-8200
COASTAL ELECTRIC COOP 843-538-5800
EDISTO ELECTRIC COOP 800-433-3292
PROGRESS ENERGY 800-452-2777
SANTEE COOPER 843-761-8000
SANTEE ELECTRIC 800-922-1604
SCE&G 800-251-7234
Several closures and power outages remain in Charleston and the surrounding counties due to the impact from Hurricane Matthew.
Charleston County
- Blessed Sacrament Catholic School west of the Ashley
- Closed Tuesday, October 11
- Charleston County School District (CCSD) will remain closed on Monday, October 10
- Officials plan to resume normal school operations on Tuesday, October 11 as long as power is restored to all schools.
- Charleston County Convenience Centers (OPEN: Mon., Tues., Thur. – Sat. 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Wed., Sun. 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
- Bees Ferry Road Convenience Center – 1344 Bees Ferry Road – Open starting Tuesday, October 10
- Edisto Convenience Center – 2844 Highway 174 – Open starting Tuesday, October 10
- Hollywood Convenience Center – 5305 Highway 165 – Open starting Tuesday, October 10
- McClellanville Convenience Center – 1775 River Road – Open starting Tuesday, October 10
- Wadmalaw Convenience Center – 1558 Liberia Road – Open starting Tuesday, October 10
- Signal Point Road Convenience Center – 1716 Signal Point Road (Hours *10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) NO LANDSCAPE WASTE
- College of Charleston
- Residence halls for students at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 11
- Classes and college activities to resume on a normal schedule for Wednesday, October 12.
- Citizens called to jury duty on Monday, Oct. 10 should not report to the courthouse.
- Charleston Leadership Prayer Breakfast scheduled for Tuesday, October 11th due to Hurricane Matthew Aftermath. New date is Monday, November 7, 2016.
- Downtown Courthouse operations for non-essential personnel will be closed Monday, Oct. 10.
- First Baptist School
- Classes are canceled for Tuesday, October 11; will resume Wednesday
- Lowcountry Regional EMS will resume service on Wednesday, October 12, unless weather conditions warrant a longer delay.
- The Lowcountry Regional EMS Council office will open on Tuesday, October 11.
- PACE Charter School
- Closed Tuesday, October 11 due to power outage.
- SC Works
- Closed Tuesday, October 11
- Trident Technical College
- College offices will reopen Tuesday, October 11. Classes offered through Continuing Education will resume on Tuesday, October 11. Academic classes will resume on Wednesday, October 12.
- Virginia College: Staff to report Tuesday, October 11. Classes to begin Wednesday, October 12.
- William-Randolph Christian Preparatory School of the Arts
- Closed Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12
Local authorities may not immediately be able to provide information about what is happening and what you should do. However, you should listen to NOAA Weather Radio, watch TV, listen to the radio or check the Internet often for official news and instructions as they become available.
- Stay out of flood waters, if possible. The water may be contaminated or electrically charged. However, should you find yourself trapped in your vehicle in rising water get out immediately and seek higher ground.
- Be alert for tornadoes and flooding. If you see a funnel cloud or if local authorities issue a tornado warning take shelter underground or in an interior room away from windows. If waters are rising quickly or local authorities issue a flood or flash flood warning, seek higher ground.
- Stay away from downed power lines to avoid the risk of electric shock or electrocution.
- Do not return to your home until local authorities say it is safe. Even after the hurricane and after flood waters recede, roads may be weakened and could collapse. Buildings may be unstable, and drinking water may be contaminated. Use common sense and exercise caution.
Fundraising efforts are in place for the “One SC Fund.” It was created in 2015 after the historic flooding to help South Carolina residents recover from natural disasters.
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced a plan to increase fundraising efforts to help anyone impacted by Hurricane Matthew.
Thanks to many generous donors throughout the state and nation, One SC Fund has distributed $2,000,000 in grants to nonprofits to support flood recovery projects across our state that have helped over 1,500 families return home.
Click here to donate. Read More at http://counton2.com/2016/10/10/fundraising-efforts-in-place-to-help-sc-residents-recover-from-hurricane-matthew/
- Effective Immediately: For the entire Month of October Charleston Harbor Fish House is offering 50% off all food to all SC law enforcement, electrical linemen, and first responders.
- QDOBA near Tanger is offering free chips and queso or salsa/guacamole to all the first responders who are continuing to help us get back to our everyday lives!
- On behalf of everyone here at Sticky Fingers, I would like to personally thank all of our amazing first responders, national guard troops, news crews, local and state officials, power companies and everyone else that worked tirelessly around the clock to help support the Hurricane Matthew efforts.
Since 1992, Sticky Fingers has been a proud part of the local community and we consider it an honor to have served all of the brave men and women our ribs, wings and barbecue throughout the week and weekend. All three of our Charleston locations operated with a skeleton crew to stay open and help out in anyway we could. Our Mt. Pleasant location was one of the only restaurants in Mt. Pleasant to open on Saturday in order to provide a warm, friendly environment for those that experienced power loss and needed somewhere to enjoy a hot meal for their family.
Now, as you can imagine with the bridges being closed, we had a very small staff on Saturday and served what felt like everyone in Mt. Pleasant that didn’t evacuate. The great news is that no one left hungry, the bad news is that many folks likely didn’t receive the LEGENDARY food and service we are accustomed to providing at Sticky Fingers (especially if I waited on you 🙂 )! We ran out of some of our signature dishes and our 10 minute ticket times didn’t quite hold up, but we did our very best to make sure your experience was enjoyable. So, with that being said I would like to invite you to come in and enjoy one of our signature appetizers courtesy of your hometown Sticky Fingers restaurant.
Simply reference this post and get ready to enjoy some amazing food on ME!
Thanks again to everyone that has allowed us the opportunity to serve you during a very trying week and as always Charleston and the entire Lowcountry is proving once again to be at its absolute best when facing adversity!
I look forward to seeing you in one of our Charleston locations very soon and please let me know if there is anything Sticky Fingers can do to help you out!
Robert Patterson
Owner, COO
Sticky Fingers Restaurants