Post Hurricane Matthew

state officials, power companies and everyone else that worked tirelessly around the clock to help support the Hurricane Matthew efforts.

Since 1992, Sticky Fingers has been a proud part of the local community and we consider it an honor to have served all of the brave men and women our ribs, wings and barbecue throughout the week and weekend. All three of our Charleston locations operated with a skeleton crew to stay open and help out in anyway we could. Our Mt. Pleasant location was one of the only restaurants in Mt. Pleasant to open on Saturday in order to provide a warm, friendly environment for those that experienced power loss and needed somewhere to enjoy a hot meal for their family.

Now, as you can imagine with the bridges being closed, we had a very small staff on Saturday and served what felt like everyone in Mt. Pleasant that didn’t evacuate. The great news is that no one left hungry, the bad news is that many folks likely didn’t receive the LEGENDARY food and service we are accustomed to providing at Sticky Fingers (especially if I waited on you 🙂 )! We ran out of some of our signature dishes and our 10 minute ticket times didn’t quite hold up, but we did our very best to make sure your experience was enjoyable. So, with that being said I would like to invite you to come in and enjoy one of our signature appetizers courtesy of your hometown Sticky Fingers restaurant.

Simply reference this post and get ready to enjoy some amazing food on ME!

Thanks again to everyone that has allowed us the opportunity to serve you during a very trying week and as always Charleston and the entire Lowcountry is proving once again to be at its absolute best when facing adversity!

I look forward to seeing you in one of our Charleston locations very soon and please let me know if there is anything Sticky Fingers can do to help you out!

Robert Patterson

Owner, COO

Sticky Fingers Restaurants