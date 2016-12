Join 1250 WTMA, Crews Chevrolet, and FOX 24 for the 2016 ROCKIN THE RIVER concert series every Thursday at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Admission is FREE.

Live from The Machinists Union Stage:

7/14 BOOTLESS

7/21 SUPER DELUXE

7/28 REGGAE NIGHT WITH THE DUBPLATES

8/4 THE DAVE MATTHEWS TRIBUTE BAND

8/11 ELLEN DRIVE W/ JUMP CASTLE RIOT

8/18 DEPARTURE (The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band)

